On Sunday morning, the Israeli newspaper “Israel Hayom” confirmed the killing of Staff Sergeant Roy Elias, 21 years old, noting that he fell during the ongoing Israeli military battles in southern Gaza.

Earlier today, Israeli Army Radio said that 13 officers and soldiers were killed this weekend in the Gaza Strip, noting that the fighting in the Gaza Strip is taking the form of guerrilla warfare.

The army spokesman said in a tweet on the X platform that 8 soldiers and officers were killed on Saturday and that 6 other soldiers and officers were injured during the battles, in 3 separate incidents on Saturday.

This brings the death toll among Israeli soldiers to 153 since the beginning of the ground war on October 27.

According to Israeli army statistics, the total number of deaths among its ranks since the start of the escalation on October 7 last year reached 486 people.

Today, Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the beginning of the government session: “This is a difficult morning, after a very difficult day of fighting in Gaza. On behalf of all members of the government and the entire people of Israel, I would like to send my condolences to the families of our heroic fighters who fell in Gaza. The war is for the home, our hearts are with the families, our hearts are with the young lives that were cut short.”

He added, “We all wish a speedy recovery for our wounded. The war is inflicting heavy losses on us, but we have no choice but to continue fighting.”

Targeting Israeli tanks

On the other hand, the Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement on Sunday that its fighters targeted with “Al-Yassin 105” shells three “Merkava” tanks, one of them in the Al-Qasasib neighborhood in the Jabalia camp, and two on the outskirts of the Jabalia Al-Balad area, north of the Gaza Strip.

The “Jerusalem Brigades” also announced that it had targeted a “Merkava” tank with a “Tandum” shell on Al-Nuzha Street in the Jabalia Al-Balad area.

The Al-Quds Brigades also announced the bombing of Israeli military concentrations in the vicinity of Al-Zalal Mosque, east of Khan Yunis, with a barrage of missiles and mortar shells.