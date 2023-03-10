More than 20 military vehicles stormed the vicinity of the al-Khawaja family’s house in Ni’lin, amid speculation that it would be demolished.

Violent confrontations erupted between the Israeli army and the residents of the town of Ni’lin, while the minarets of mosques called out. To counter the Israeli army’s storming of the town.

Earlier, the Israeli Defense Minister decided to take “immediate” measures; To demolish the house of the perpetrator of the shooting attack in Tel Aviv.

The operation resulted in the death of the perpetrator and the wounding of five Israelis, one of whom was described as “hopeless”, when they were shot on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv.

Hamas said in a statement that the 23-year-old shooter in Tel Aviv was one of its members.