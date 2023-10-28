The agency quoted local sources as the Israeli army fired bullets, gas bombs, and incendiary bombs toward citizens, during confrontations that broke out on the outskirts of the camp.

The army also stormed the town of Issawiya, north of the city, and the Wadi Hilweh neighborhood in the town of Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In Hebron, a child and a young man were injured by live bullets, on Saturday evening, during clashes that broke out with Israeli forces in the Arroub camp, north of Hebron.

Confrontations also took place between young men and Israeli forces that stormed the town of Yaabad, southwest of Jenin.

Security and local sources reported to “Wafa” that the Israeli army stormed the town of Ya’bad and demolished the Martyr Abu Jandal roundabout at the entrance to the town, which led to the outbreak of confrontations, during which live bullets and sound bombs were fired.

She added that Israeli military forces also stormed the town of Arraba in the south, and the village of Al-Jalama in the north of the governorate in a provocative step, and launched a massive combing and search campaign.