The ministry said in a statement, “The occupation forces are gathering men, including medical staff, in the hospital courtyard,” noting “fears of their arrest or liquidation.”
The Ministry called on “the United Nations, the World Health Organization and the Red Cross to act immediately to save the lives of those in the hospital.”
The Israeli army began its ground attacks on Gaza late last October, and its forces are currently deployed north and south of the Strip.
#Israeli #army #storms #Kamal #Adwan #Hospital #Gaza
Leave a Reply