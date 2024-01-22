This Monday, the Israeli army took over a hospital and fenced another as it entered the west of the city of Khan Younis in its largest bombing campaign by land, sea and air in southern Gaza so far this year, which has taken dozens of families to flee. After days without major changes in positions, the troops have advanced in Al Mawasi, a town on the shores of the Mediterranean that had previously been designated as a safe area. Images from the area show clouds of smoke caused by the bombings, Israeli armored vehicles in new areas of Khan Younis (Gaza's second largest city) and cars and entire families in trailers heading towards the nearby Rafah region, where A million people are already packed together.

The Rafah region, where the border crossing with Egypt is located, concentrates the majority of displaced people – most of whom have fled on more than one occasion from some point in the Strip – due to the intensification of attacks on Khan Younis. and Deir Al Balah, a refugee camp in the center, according to the UN humanitarian agency in its latest report, this Sunday. There, tents set up with remains of plastic and clothes hanging outside proliferate, and people fight to get at least one meal a day.

More information

The Ministry of Health of the Hamas Government in Gaza assures that troops have taken over a hospital in Khan Younis, Al Jair, and arrested medical personnel. There is only one accessible in the city, Al Nasser, where you can see in the images wounded people being treated on the ground due to lack of space. A journalist at the hospital, Ahmed Al Madhul, has released a video of men digging in the compound to bury the dead, in the face of the danger of abandoning it, just as happened in November at the Al Shifa hospital, in the capital of Gaza. “It is very difficult to leave the complex and go to a cemetery and bury them, because we are surrounded and anyone who leaves the complex is attacked,” said one of the participants in the burials, Abdelkarim Ahmad, to the Reuters agency. The authorities claim that 40 bodies have been buried there.

Palestinian families flee this Monday from Khan Yunis, the second most populated city in Gaza, due to Israeli military intervention. IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA (REUTERS)

Also in Khan Yunis is the Al Amal hospital. The Palestinian Red Crescent has stated on the city. The Palestinian Red Crescent estimates that there are dozens of other victims that it cannot reach and reports that it has lost contact with its teams. The deaths since the start of the war, on October 7 as a result of the Hamas attack, have reached 25,295 this Monday, 190 of them in the last 24 hours, according to the balance released this Monday by the Ministry of Health of the Government of Hamas in Gaza. About 80% are minors and women.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

The Israeli Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, announced this Sunday that “the operation in Khan Younis will expand and intensify to more sites.” “Clouds of smoke will cover the skies over Gaza until we achieve our objectives,” he said.

Division

The advance of Israeli troops comes amid growing internal division over their course. Although the vast majority of the country's Jewish population supports the war, increasing questions have been raised about the management of the campaign. In particular, on the part of the relatives of the 136 hostages who remain in Gaza, who have increased protests after days of information about a second exchange – after the one carried out in November – to the point of penetrating this Monday, by the force and with banners, at a meeting of the Parliament's Finance Committee, in Jerusalem. “This can not go on like this! “You are sitting here while our children die!” one of them came in shouting while the security personnel tried to prevent him. The group, with banners and photos of kidnapped people, shouted at the parliamentarians phrases such as “Shame on you!” or “What about paying a price to rescue hostages?”

The forum that represents the families issued a statement in which it points out that “the anger and agitation” in Parliament “could have been avoided” and expresses its wish that “the elected representatives do not address any other issue other than the return of the hostages, whose time is running out.”

The Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, met this Monday with a group of relatives of kidnapped people and issued a statement in which he reported on an Israeli initiative for their release, which he cannot “go into detail”, and stressed that it does not exist ” “an authentic Hamas proposal, unlike what is being said.” He was referring to reports that Qatar and Egypt are pushing for a ceasefire that would involve the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza for 90 days.

The message contradicts his words on Sunday, in which he said that “Hamas asks for the end of the war” in exchange for the release of the hostages. He dismissed it on the grounds that it would mean that the deaths of nearly 200 Israeli soldiers in Gaza during the invasion (the army just announced three more this Monday) “would have been in vain.”

Early elections

The incident also comes amid growing calls for early elections, with the first proposal since the war began to subject Netanyahu to a no-confidence vote. It was presented by Merav Mijaeli, the leader of the Labor party (who has not joined the concentration Government), who will leave office in April. The reason: precisely “the failure of the Israeli Government to bring back the 136 hostages.”

Israeli soldiers fire a mortar, this Monday on the border with Gaza. AMIR COHEN (REUTERS)

The initiative only received 18 of the 120 votes and was boycotted by the executive deputies, who called it a “political spectacle in time of war.” Yesh Atid, the party of the previous prime minister, Yair Lapid, did not support it, despite also remaining in the opposition, considering it untimely, but it did reiterate this Monday its call for Netanyahu to sit down with him, as leader of the opposition, to “set a date” for early elections. It is a demand that is increasingly present in protests.

Since the war began, all polls indicate that Netanyahu could not renew his original government coalition with ultra-Orthodox and ultra-nationalists, which he formed in December 2022. The latest, from Channel 12, points in the same direction: his party, the Likud , half of the 32 seats would be left, while National Unity, the formation of former Defense Minister Benny Gantz (today in the concentration Executive), would skyrocket from 12 to 37, a growth at the expense of Lapid, who would fall from 24 to 14.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_