The Israeli army took control of the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, in what it described as a “counter-terrorism operation.”

In the assault on the hospital troops arrested 80 people and they occurred several deathsincluding that of a senior commander of Hamas' internal security service, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) indicated.

Witnesses described intense exchanges of gunfire around the hospital complexwhere thousands of displaced people take refuge and which, according to Israel, also functioned as a base of operations for the Islamist militants of Hamas.

The Gaza Health Ministry accused Israel of committing a war crime with the assault on the hospital, while the Israeli army assured that Al Shifa was an operations center for the Islamist group.

Critical situation in the hospital

The IDF announced that medical staff and patients can remain in the hospital and continue their activities.

However, members of the medical staff in Al Shifa told the BBC that the electricity had been cut and that the Israeli army had ordered them not to move, which prevents proper treatment of patients.

“A projectile landed on our building on the first floor, injuring several people. A man died, we couldn't save him. We work only with first aid and basically we cannot operate because there is no electricity or water“said Dr. Amer Jedbeh, a 31-year-old surgical resident.

The doctor reported that “all the machinery is off” and added that two intensive care patients died when the power went out before the raid.

The army has told civilians living in the surrounding area that they must leave immediately for their own safety and head south, to the “humanitarian zone” in Al Mawasinear the city of Rafah.

Witnesses to the recent attack described a state of panic inside the hospital – Gaza's largest – in the early hours of Monday morning.

“The tanks surround us. We are hiding inside the tent. We hear tank shots in the vicinity of the complex,” said Mahmoud al-Saudi in a call with his brother recorded and later released in a WhatsApp group.

Another man inside the hospital, Mohammed al-Sayyid, said in a voice message sent to reporters: “The soldiers are here inside the complex, there are dead and injuredand they arrested some young people.”

The deputy director of the Al Shifa emergency department told the BBC that there were about 20 doctors, 60 nurses and hundreds of patients inside the hospital.

Dr. Amjad Eliwah, who was outside the compound, described the situation as “very critical” and said that Israeli troops attacked two schools near the hospital that were being used as shelters for displaced people.

The interior of Al Shifa hospital on February 29, after an attack by the Israeli army. Photo:Getty Images Share

Hamas operations center, according to Israel

IDF chief spokesman Daniel Hagari announced overnight that troops were carrying out a “high precision operation in limited areas of Al Shifa hospital following specific intelligence requiring immediate action“.

“We know that Hamas terrorists have regrouped inside al Shifa hospital and are using it to command attacks against Israel,” he alleged.

He also appealed “to all Hamas terrorists hiding in hospitals to surrender immediately. “Medical facilities must never be exploited for terrorist purposes.”

Hamas and Gaza health officials have repeatedly denied the allegation that its fighters have operated inside or underground Al Shifa and other hospitals.

The IDF said in a statement on Monday that troops had “identified terrorist fire towards them from several hospital buildings.”

They also released nighttime video footage of drones and an armored vehicle which, according to his explanation, showed the troops being attacked from inside the hospital complex and the detonation of an explosive device.

The Israeli military later announced that the head of the operations directorate of Hamas' internal security service, Faiq al-Mabhouhhad been “eliminated in an encounter with troops while armed and hiding in a compound at Al Shifa hospital.”

It said Faiq al-Mabhouh had “operated and promoted terrorist activity” from the location and that weapons were found in a room next to where he died.

Al Shifa hospital before the attack. Photo:Getty Images Share

Israeli forces have come under heavy criticism for their previous raids on Gaza health facilities – including Al Shifa – during the five-month war with Hamas.

The conflict began when Hamas gunmen raided southern Israel on October 7, where they killed some 1,200 people -almost all civilians- and took another 253 hostages.

More than 31,700 people have died in Gaza since then, of them 81 in the last 24 hoursaccording to the Strip's Ministry of Health.

Hospital Raids

The Hamas-run Health Ministry alleged in a statement that Israeli forces had “invaded” Al Shifa hospital for the fourth time since the start of the war and were using “fabricated narratives” to justify their actions.

He accused the troops of “shooting directly with bullets at the specialized surgery building and attacking it with missiles,” and reported that several people had been killed and wounded.

Hamas also denounced what it called a “new crime” by Israeli forces.

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) said he was “terribly concerned about the situation” at the hospital, warning that “endangers healthcare workers, patients and civilians“.

Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals as operations centers. Photo:Getty Images Share

Hospitals enjoy protected status in times of war under international humanitarian law, but can lose that protection in exceptional circumstances if they are used to commit an “act harmful to the enemy.”

Only 12 of Gaza's 33 hospitals are functioning and they do so partially: six of them in the north, including Al Shifa, and six in the south, according to the UN.

This body warned on Monday that famine was “imminent” in northern Gaza, where an estimated 70% of the 300,000 people left there are suffering from food shortages at catastrophic levels.

The IDF already claimed to have found Hamas tunnels under Al Shifa when it carried out an extensive operation in November.

And the Nasser hospital – the second largest in Gaza – in the southern city of Khan Younis was also intervened this month.

The doctors reported to the BBC that they were detained and beaten during the raid, prompting the United Kingdom to demand “answers from the Israelis.”

The IDF announced the discovery of weapons and medicine intended for the hostages in the Nasser hospital, while some of the freed hostages testified to having been held there.

