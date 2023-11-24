The Israeli army spokesman pointed out that “the northern Gaza Strip area is a dangerous war zone and it is forbidden to move around it.”

He added: “For your safety, you must remain in the humanitarian zone in the south of the Strip.”

He continued: “It is only possible to move from the north of the Gaza Strip to the south via the Salah al-Din Road. The movement of residents from the south of the Gaza Strip to its north will not be allowed in any way.”

Details of the truce in Gaza

The truce will be valid for 4 days, starting on Friday morning, and will be accompanied by a cessation of all military actions on both sides.

During this period, 50 Israeli hostages, women and children under the age of 19, will be released, and in return, for each one of them, 3 Palestinian women and children held by the Israeli side will be released.

200 trucks of relief and medical supplies and 4 trucks of fuel and cooking gas will be delivered daily to “all areas of the Gaza Strip” during the truce.

Israeli aircraft will stop flying over Gaza for 6 hours a day during the truce, starting at 10 am.

Israel launched its devastating bombing of Gaza after Hamas militants stormed the border fence on October 7, resulting, according to Israeli statistics, in the deaths of 1,200 people and the taking of about 240 hostages.

Since then, more than 14,000 Gazans have been killed, including about 6,000 children, according to Gaza officials.