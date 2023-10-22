The National News Agency in Lebanon reported that Israeli warplanes launched a raid on the southern outskirts of the town of Aitaroun, and its echo was heard throughout the south. No other details were mentioned.

The Israeli army said that a cell was stationed near the Israeli town of Matat, about 13 kilometers southwest of Aitaroun. He added that the other cell was further north in the Shebaa Farms area. The army explained that it bombed the two cells before they opened fire.

Israel moved to evacuate 42 residential communities along its northern front with Lebanon due to the fighting, which Hezbollah says has killed at least 26 of its fighters since October 7.

At least five Israeli soldiers and one civilian were killed on the Israeli side of the border, according to Israeli military reports.