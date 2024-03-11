In a statement by the Israeli army, Hagari said: “On the night of Saturday and Sunday, in a joint operation by the IDF and the Shin Bet, fighter jets raided an underground compound for Hamas leaders in the central Gaza Strip in the Nuseirat area, which was used by two senior Hamas leaders, Marwan Issa and Ghazi Abu Tamaa, who… He previously worked as the commander of the Hamas Central Camps Brigade, and currently works in charge of Hamas’s combat means.”

“We are still examining the results of the attack and have not yet received final confirmation,” Hagari said.

The spokesman confirmed that there were no Israeli detainees with the deputy commander of the Qassam Brigades.

For its part, the Jerusalem Post newspaper said earlier on Monday that Israel targeted Marwan Issa in an air strike on Saturday, indicating the possibility of his death.

Issa is Muhammad Deif's deputy, the third man in the senior leadership of the Hamas movement, and also known as the “Shadow Man.”

Israeli forces arrested Marwan Issa during what is known as the “First Intifada” for five years due to his activity in the ranks of Hamas, which he joined at an early age.