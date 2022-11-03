The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) air defense system intercepted a missile that was fired from the Gaza Strip, according to the agency’s Telegram channel on November 3.

“One launch was detected from the territory of the Gaza Strip to the territory of Israel. The Iron Dome system intercepted him, ”the statement said. message.

Earlier in the day, air raid sirens sounded in the southern part of Israel, in the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip, in Nirim, Ein Hashlosha and Kissufim.

In early October, the IDF detained three suspected terrorists in the West Bank. The raids were carried out in the area of ​​the settlements of Judea and Samaria. Two people were detained in Bethlehem, and another suspect was detained in the village of Azzun.

Recently, armed attacks by Palestinian resistance fighters have repeatedly occurred in Israel through shooting and stabbing. Earlier on October 2, it was reported that an unidentified person opened fire on a bus and a car in the West Bank. In early September, an explosive device was thrown at an army post in Israel. Four soldiers were injured.

On August 15, the special representative of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Alon Lavi, told Izvestia that Israel is open to negotiations with Palestine, but the Arab side is refusing dialogue.

Prior to this, from August 5 to 8, there were battles between Islamic Jihad and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). In three days, Islamic Jihad fired over 1,100 rockets at Israel, not only cities in the south of the country, but also Tel Aviv and Jerusalem came under fire.

“Islamic Jihad” and Israel were able to agree on a truce, it came into force at 23:30 on Sunday, August 7. The day after the ceasefire went into effect in southern Israel, alarm sirens warned of a possible rocket attack.

The Palestinians, as part of a currently suspended peace process with Israel, are demanding that future borders between the two sovereign states follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territory.

They hope to create their own state on the West Bank of the Jordan River and in the Gaza Strip, and they want to make East Jerusalem their capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.