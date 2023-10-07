The IDF reported the infiltration of terrorists from Gaza into the border areas of Israel

An unknown number of terrorists have infiltrated from the Gaza Strip into the border areas of Israel amid massive rocket fire from the enclave. This was reported by the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), writes The Jerusalem Post.

Residents of border settlements are advised not to leave their homes and stay close to bomb shelters.

On the morning of Saturday, October 7, the Israeli army reported that Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip fired rockets into Israel. An air raid alert was declared in the central and southern parts of the country, as well as in the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip.

In early July, Palestine decided to end all contacts with Israel. The reason for this was the special operation “Home and Garden” of the Israeli army in the city of Jenin on the West Bank of the Jordan River – there, according to Jerusalem, attacks are being carried out on local terrorist cells.