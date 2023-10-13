The Israeli army has ordered the evacuation to the south in the next 24 hours of more than 1.1 million inhabitants of the Gaza Strip, as announced by the United Nations in the early hours of this Friday. The UN has been informed by Israeli liaison officers that half the population of the Palestinian enclave must be displaced. The resounding message is presented as a warning prior to the launch of a ground invasion by the Israeli Armed Forces in response to the Hamas attack last Saturday that claimed the lives of 1,300 Israelis and concluded with the kidnapping of more than a hundred of them. .

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, specified in an official statement from New York that the measure affects “the entire population located north of Wadi (valley) Gaza.” “This is equivalent to 1.1 million people, about half of the 2.3 million in the Strip,” he warned. This includes Gaza City, capital of the Palestinian coastal territory. Dujarric considers “it is impossible that such a massive movement of people could occur without devastating humanitarian consequences.”

After the dissemination of that message, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, stated that “the UN response to Israel’s prior warning to residents in Gaza is shameful.” A spokesman for the Hamas organization has urged the Gazan population to ignore the Israeli alert, which he has described as “false propaganda aimed at confusing citizens and breaking internal Palestinian cohesion,” according to the Reuters agency.

The Israeli army has issued a statement detailing the content of the displacement order announced by the UN, with this sentence: “The Israeli Armed Forces call for the evacuation of all civilians in Gaza City from their homes to the south, for their own safety and protection, and must move to an area located south of Wadi Gaza (an area located about five kilometers south of the capital of the Strip).” The army considers that “Gaza City is an area where military operations are carried out. This evacuation is for your own safety. They will only be able to return when another announcement is made allowing it.”

Smoke rises over Gaza City, following attacks by the Israeli army, this Friday, October 13, 2023. MOHAMMED SALEM (REUTERS)

“Evacuate the city for your own safety”

The statement also instructs Gazans not to approach the area of ​​the separation fence with the State of Israel. Israel argues that “Hamas terrorists hide in the city inside tunnels located under houses and inside buildings inhabited by innocent civilians.”

The statement concludes by categorically urging the population: “Civilians of Gaza, evacuate the city to the south for your own safety and that of your families and stay away from the Hamas terrorists who are using you as human shields. In the coming days the Army will operate significantly in the city. Great efforts will be made to prevent harm to civilians.”

