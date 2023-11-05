IDF: Israeli army has lost 347 soldiers since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict in Gaza

Since the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict began on October 7, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have lost 347 people, IDF spokesman Brigadier General Daniel Hagari said. Writes about this RIA News.

“We have informed the families of 347 fallen soldiers who died in action in defense of Israel,” he said, citing the number of Israeli army casualties.

Earlier, the head of the country’s National Security Council, Tzachi Hanegbi, said that the IDF ground operation in the Gaza Strip would be difficult. He stressed that the troops would face intense battles and losses. He also expressed hope that the operation would result in the release of hostages taken captive by the Palestinian Hamas movement, but clarified that there were still no prospects for a deal for the peaceful release of prisoners.