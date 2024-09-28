Israel calls Hezbollah leader’s headquarters a legitimate military target

The headquarters of the Shiite movement Hezbollah in Beirut, which killed its leader Hassan Nasrullah in an Israeli strike, was “a legitimate military target in accordance with international law,” Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said at a briefing. This is reported by TASS.

The military spokesman called the Hezbollah secretary general “one of Israel’s greatest enemies of all time,” and also promised to continue attacks on the movement’s commanders.

The strikes on the movement’s headquarters and its consequences were announced in Israel on Saturday morning. The attack was carried out on a bunker located under a residential building, where Nasrullah was located. As it became known during the day, during it the fighters dropped 85 bombs weighing one ton.