The Israeli military attacked military targets of the Shiite organization Hezbollah in Lebanon. The press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported this on January 4.

It is noted that several launches from Lebanon were previously recorded. The shells flew into Israeli territory and fell in an uninhabited area.

The Israel Defense Forces, in turn, attacked a terrorist squad discovered in Yaroun in Lebanon.

“The IDF struck surveillance infrastructure as well as a military facility housing Hezbollah terrorists,” the report said.

Earlier, on January 2, Reuters reported that an explosion occurred in the southern suburbs of Beirut, which is controlled by the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah. According to the Lebanese agency NNA, the cause of the explosion was an Israeli drone attack on a Hamas office in the Al-Musharrafiyah area. As a result, six people died.

Acting Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Mikati indicated the need to urgently file a complaint with the UN Security Council (SC). According to him, Israel violated the country's sovereignty when it blew up the office of the Palestinian Hamas movement.

According to journalist Anhar Kochneva, many Hezbollah supporters live in the area where the explosion occurred.

Prior to this, on December 27, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi reported that the Israeli army on the border with Lebanon was in a state of high alert.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.