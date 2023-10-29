The Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip, which still does not have an official name, entered its second day this Sunday with a reinforcement of troops and tank units operating inside the Palestinian enclave, according to a spokesman. of the Armed Forces. Israeli warplanes have attacked more than 450 Hamas military targets in the past 24 hours, including operational command centers, observation posts and anti-tank missile launch pads, according to the same source, the Israeli military reported. . The UN considers these air raids to be the “most intense” bombings since the start of the war, on the 7th. Since then, Israel has counted some 1,400 dead and more than 200 kidnapped, the majority in the massive attack launched by the militias. Islamists on that same date. The Ministry of Health of Gaza, a territory controlled by Hamas since 2007, this Sunday raised the number of Palestinian deaths during the conflict to more than 8,000.

Telephone communications and internet connection are gradually recovering in the Strip since early this Sunday, after the general drop recorded on Friday night at the beginning of the intensification of Israeli bombings. News is coming again of the desperate situation in which the 2.3 million inhabitants of the coastal territory have been living for three weeks, which has been completely blocked by Israel.

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has reported that thousands of Gazans have raided the organization’s warehouses and distribution centers this Sunday to obtain wheat flour and “basic survival items,” as reported by the UN agency.

The looting has occurred in the central and southern areas of the Strip. “This is a worrying sign that civil order is beginning to crumble after three weeks of war and a strict siege of Gaza,” UNRWA warned in a statement. “People are scared, frustrated and desperate. Tensions and fear worsened with cuts in telephone and internet communication lines.”

A man holds the body of his son, who died in a bombing, this Sunday before his burial in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip. MAHMUD HAMS (AFP)

Two humanitarian aid convoys made up of 20 trucks each, loaded with food, water and medical supplies, have entered through the Egyptian Rafah crossing to be inspected by Israeli agents before entering the Gaza Strip, according to the Efe agency. Cairo. This Sunday another 10 have entered, with food and medical supplies, as reported by the Red Crescent. At the moment, only 94 trucks with humanitarian aid have been confirmed to have entered the enclave since the start of the war, compared to a usual average of 500 cargo vehicles per day. Both on Saturday and Sunday of last week, 20 trucks entered; 14 on Monday; eight on Tuesday; 12 on Thursday and another 10 on Friday.

During this time, the entry of supplies has been in dribs and drabs and Israel has not yet allowed the arrival of fuel, vital for the operation, among other things, of the desalination and water purification plants and hospitals. Gazans are still unable to leave. U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said Thursday that aid “barely arrived” in Gaza over the past week.

“Overnight [del sábado al domingo] “We increased” the number of army forces destined to enter the Gaza Strip “and they joined those already fighting there,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, chief military spokesman, declared this Sunday. Colonel Elad Goren, a member of the Israeli Ministry of Defense body that coordinates civil issues in Gaza and the West Bank (COGAT), has stated that Israel will allow a considerable increase in the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza in the coming days. “We have established a humanitarian zone in the south of the Strip in the Khan Yunis area and we still recommend that the evacuated civilian population go to this zone,” Goren pointed out. However, the bombings have not only been concentrated in these three weeks in northern Gaza, where Israel continues to insist that the population has to leave their homes, but there have also been attacks in the supposedly safest area, in the south of the enclave, including Khan Yunis.

