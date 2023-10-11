The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has imposed a no-go zone around the Gaza Strip up to the outskirts of the seaside town of Ashkelon, the closest Israeli city to the Palestinian enclave. This was reported on October 11 by the military department.

The military marked the limits of the restricted zone on the map. It is noted that entry into the specified area is prohibited, and violation of this ban may result in criminal penalties, writes TASS.

Earlier on September 11, Ashkelon Mayor Tomer Glam told Izvestia about the situation in the city. He noted that the war is currently on its fourth day, by which time 886 rockets had been fired at the city, with 260 direct hits on houses. There are both dead and seriously wounded in the city, many residents are in a state of nervous shock, Glam added.

Hamas fired on Israel on the morning of October 7. Militants have invaded border areas in the south of the country. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant ordered the call up of reservists for military service. In addition, the Israeli side began to strike targets in the Gaza Strip in response. Later, Galant announced the war unleashed by Palestinian militants and announced the start of Operation Iron Swords.

According to the latest data, 1,008 people were killed and 3,418 Israelis were injured as a result of the Hamas attack by Israel. Over three days, more than 4,969 missiles were fired. The death toll as a result of the shelling of Gaza has risen to 900 people, including 260 children and 230 women, with a total of about 4.5 thousand injured.

On October 11, the German newspaper Bild noted that Israel could face war on five fronts at once. According to the Middle East center Le Beck, Israel faces a long conflict that will involve new participants on the Palestinian side. These may include Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that future borders between the two countries follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with possible territory swaps. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.