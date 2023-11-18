The Israeli Army gave doctors, patients and displaced people remaining in the Palestinian Al Shifa hospital, located in northern Gaza, one hour to leave or evacuate.

“The occupation army gives doctors, patients and displaced people the possibility of evacuating the Shifa hospital in Gaza in one hour,” said the Ministry of Health, controlled by the political arm of Hamas, without offering further details.

The head of the Orthopedics Department, Adnan al Bursh, quoted by the Ministry, assured that The order has created a “serious state of panic and fear” inside the hospital and stressed that doctors will not leave the hospital without patients.

On the other hand, the general director of Health of Gaza, Munir al Bursh, denounced that Israeli troops have taken bodies from the hospital morgue, as well as from the cemetery excavated within the perimeter of the medical facilities.

The Israeli Army maintains that Al Shifa hides a Hamas command center and which, therefore, is a military objective.

In recent days, he has besieged it and made several limited incursions into its facilities in which he claims to have discovered weapons and a tunnel used by the Islamist group Hamas.

