After the Israeli Army gave only one hour to evacuate the doctors, patients and displaced people who remained in the Palestinian Al Shifa hospital, located in northern Gaza, most of the staff left the facilities.

However, the Israeli Army denies having given the ultimatum.

“The occupation army gives doctors, patients and displaced people the possibility of evacuating the Shifa hospital in Gaza in one hour,” said the Ministry of Health, controlled by the political arm of Hamas, without offering further details.

According to a statement from the general directorate of the Gaza Ministry of Health, at least five doctors remained inside the hospital to supervise the coordination of the departure of some 120 injured people who remained in the facilities.

The head of the Orthopedics Department, Adnan al Bursh, quoted by the Ministry, assured that The order created a “serious state of panic and fear” inside the hospital and stressed that doctors will not leave the hospital without patients.

On the other hand, the general director of Health of Gaza, Munir al Bursh, denounced that Israeli troops took bodies from the hospital morgue, as well as from the cemetery excavated within the perimeter of the medical facilities.

The Israeli Army maintains that Al Shifa hides a Hamas command center and which, therefore, is a military objective.

In recent days, he has besieged it and made several limited incursions into its facilities in which he claims to have discovered weapons and a tunnel used by the Islamist group Hamas.

The Gaza Ministry of Health raises the death toll in the strip to more than 16,000

More than 16,000 people have died in the Gaza Strip in the 43 days of war between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, which had not updated the figures for several days due to incessant Israeli attacks and the collapse of the main hospitals.

The previous number of victims was offered last Thursday by the Ministry, which then reported the death of more than 11,500 people in the Strip where more than 29,800 people have been injured, 70 percent of them women, children and the elderly, according to the same source.

