The Israeli army called on Beirut residents to evacuate certain areas

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for the first time called on Beirut residents to evacuate certain areas of the city, Israeli army spokesman in Arabic Avichai Edri writes. TASS.

An IDF spokesman recorded a video message in which he spoke about the need to evacuate several buildings located in the El-Leilaki neighborhood and the El-Hadas suburb. The military also published a map of these areas, which shows buildings allegedly used by Hezbollah as military installations.

According to the military, it is necessary to stay at least 500 meters away from these buildings.