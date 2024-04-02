The convoy of three World Central Kitchen (WCK) vehicles that was attacked this Tuesday in Gaza was hit by three missiles from the Israeli army, according to sources from the Israeli Ministry of Defense, cited by the newspaper. Haaretz. In the attack, Seven people died, all workers of the NGO that distributes food in the Strip. The publication of Haaretz It leaves more questions than answers, as it admits that there were three successive attacks. All three cars were hit, while the wounded survivors moved from one to the other. The three vehicles of the organization, founded by Spanish chef José Andrés, were clearly marked on the roof and on the front with its logo. Furthermore, and as is usual in these contexts, the Israeli army had been informed of the route and the time at which the convoy would leave.

When the first missile hit the car leading the march, the survivors ran for cover in the next one. From there, they notified their managers that they had been attacked. Seconds later, this vehicle was also hit. The third, still unscathed, approached. When his passengers came out to help the injured, he was hit. The distances in a straight line between the first and the last vehicle exceeded two kilometers, as deduced from satellite images.

The sources cited by the Israeli newspaper have justified the attack, arguing that the army had previously identified the presence of an armed man in a truck and that it took him for a member of Hamas. It is likely that he was in charge of protecting the convoy against attacks by hungry crowds, as well as smugglers. Recently, there have been several assaults; of which the most famous was the one that affected a convoy with flour, which last month left more than a hundred dead; Some of them died due to Israeli soldiers shooting at unarmed civilians. In any case, the armed man that Israeli troops reported seeing stayed in a warehouse, according to the article Haaretz. However, the order from the military unit responsible for the attack on the three vehicles came later.

Among the deceased are three Palestinians, an Australian, identified as Lalzawmi Zomi Frankcom, a Pole, a British man and a citizen with dual American and Canadian nationality. “This is not an attack against WCK, it is an attack against humanitarian organizations that appear in the harshest situations in which food is used as a weapon of war. It is inexcusable,” the head of the NGO, Erin Gore, said in a statement, adding that the Israeli army will carry out an “in-depth examination at the highest level” of the incident. For the moment, the NGO has decided to suspend its operations in the region.

“Today, World Central Kitchen has lost several of our brothers and sisters in an Israel Defense Forces airstrike in Gaza. I am heartbroken and saddened for their families and friends and for our entire WCK family. These are people…angels…I served with in Ukraine, Gaza, Turkey, Morocco, Bahamas, Indonesia. They are not faceless people… they are not nameless people,” chef José Andrés tweeted.

José Andrés has used an unusually harsh tone when holding Israel responsible for the deaths of his colleagues and, by extension, for the humanitarian crisis in the Strip. “The Israeli government must put an end to this indiscriminate killing. It must stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers, and stop using food as a weapon. No more loss of innocent lives. Peace begins with our shared humanity. It has to start now,” added the Spanish chef and philanthropist. Video images and photographs released show the bodies of the seven dead in the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el Balah. Several of them were wearing protective equipment with the charity's logo. Staff showed the passports of three of the deceased: British, Australian and Polish.

For his part, Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, has emphasized the importance of carrying out a “thorough and professional” investigation into the attack. And he has committed to establishing an “open and transparent” line of communication about the investigations and the measures taken. Gallant has also highlighted that his country's troops are acting in a complex environment and has spoken of the importance of strengthening coordination mechanisms with key partners. In fact, he has ordered the creation of a platform to connect the military with aid organizations. After a meeting with the chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Herzi Halevi; The minister has highlighted the relevant work carried out by NGOs and the commitment of the Netanyahu Government to work “closely” with them to facilitate the distribution of humanitarian aid.

