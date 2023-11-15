After surrounding it for five days, the Israeli army entered the largest hospital in Gaza, Al Shifa, at dawn this Tuesday with tanks and soldiers, which houses more than 2,000 people, including patients, medical personnel and, above all, civilians. seeking shelter from the bombings. The armored vehicles remain stationed in front of some buildings, while dozens of soldiers carry out interrogations and search rooms and basements of part of the hospital. The soldiers, some of them hooded and firing shots into the air, look for militiamen in the rooms, search women and children and force the rest to go through a facial recognition system, Agence France Presse reports. They also ask all males over 16 years of age to go out into the yard with their hands in the air to surrender.

The Israeli Armed Forces speak of a “precise and localized operation”, limited to “a specific area” of the medical center, based on “intelligence information” and “operational needs”. A senior Israeli military commander did not want to specify in which part of the compound they are operating and interrogating Palestinians, arguing that it could endanger their troops and the civilians present there.

The incursion seems to be governed, for the moment, by the limits suggested a few hours earlier by the United States: green light (by pointing out that it has its own intelligence information that the Hamas command center is under Al Shifa), but without aerial bombardments or causing fires. In a statement, the armed Islamist group blames both Israel and the president of the United States, Joe Biden, “completely” for the “crime.”

Hundreds of young people have already left different buildings of the hospital (which has several wings), following the call, conveyed in Arabic through loudspeakers. Israeli troops first took over the emergency and surgery departments, and have opened holes in walls, filling rooms with dust, as can be seen in television images broadcast from inside.

The general director of Gaza hospitals, Mohamed Zaqout, says that he can hear screams of fear from patients. “One of the large tanks entered the hospital from the main east door and they were parked in front of the hospital’s emergency department,” a surgeon at the center, Ahmed El Mokhallalati, told Reuters. “They used all kinds of weapons around the hospital. They shot directly at the hospital. “We try to be close to the windows,” he added. No battles have been reported inside the hospital, according to those responsible for the center and the Israeli military high command.

In the satellite image, captured on November 7, dozens of cars and people can be seen around the Al Shifa hospital MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES (via REUTERS)

For his part, the United Nations emergency aid coordinator, Martin Griffiths, has pointed out on the social network X, formerly Twitter: “Hospitals are not battlefields.” Griffiths recalled that “the protection of newborns, patients, medical staff and civilians must take precedence over other concerns.”

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that at least 600 patients, between 200 and 500 workers and 1,500 displaced people remain in Al Shifa. Those responsible for the hospital said this Tuesday that they had been forced to dig a mass grave to bury at least 120 bodies.

Israel places the epicenter of the network of tunnels used by Palestinian militants under the medical center. Peter Lerner, a spokesman for his army, has justified the operation both in the search for the Hamas command center and that “perhaps” it will allow the rescue of some of the around 240 hostages captured in the attack on September 7. October. They are held in their hands by Hamas (mainly), the Islamic Jihad and other small armed groups or people without clear affiliation.

The only images of the raid that the Israeli army has released are packages with the words “medical supplies” and “baby food.” It also claims to have delivered incubators. They were not missing in the center, but rather the electricity to power them.

With hardly any food, water or electricity, Al Shifa had not functioned as such for days, surrounded by the troops who entered the capital of the Strip last week and shortly after were stationed in front of the hospital. There has been no electricity there for days. It depends on generators that run on fuel, the supply of which has been prevented by Israel since October 7, when it began its offensive following the attack designed by Hamas that killed 1,200 Israelis, mainly civilians.

The army also points out that, on the street, on the way to the hospital, it killed five militiamen in shootouts, without its troops being injured. This Tuesday, he released a symbolic photo waving the Israeli flag inside the Gaza Parliament and they took over the Shati refugee camp, with about 50,000 inhabitants and also in the capital.

Due to difficulties in accessing the bodies, the Ministry of Health of the Hamas Government has stopped updating the Palestinian death toll. It exceeds 11,000, more than half of them minors and women. They are more than all those recorded so far this century until October 6, including the Second Intifada and the successive offensives in Gaza since 2008, of lesser scope.

