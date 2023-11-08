The Israeli army attached the video to a post in which it reviewed the weapons it seized, which belonged to Hamas fighters.

The Israeli army said that it seized 1,493 hand grenades and explosive devices, 760 RPGs, 427 explosive belts, 375 weapons, and 106 rockets.

The post concluded by saying: “They are just examples of what Hamas used to kill 1,400 Israeli civilians.”

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced that his forces were on Tuesday evening “in the heart of Gaza City,” on the thirty-second day of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Galant stressed in a press conference in Tel Aviv, “We will destroy Hamas. Our forces are ready on all fronts,” considering that “Gaza is the largest terrorist base ever built.”

For his part, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “Gaza City is under siege and we are carrying out operations inside it. There is no ceasefire and no allowing fuel to enter Gaza without the release of the hostages.”