The Israeli army said in a statement: “The IDF eliminated Sayyed Mohsen (Fouad Shukr), the most prominent leader in the terrorist Hezbollah and the head of the organization’s strategic system.”

The army explained that “warplanes raided the Beirut area based on intelligence information received from the Military Intelligence Service and eliminated the so-called Sayyed Mohsen, Fouad Shukr, the most prominent leader in the terrorist Hezbollah and its head of strategic affairs. At the same time, he was considered the right hand of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, and his advisor for planning and war management.”

The army noted that “Sayyed Mohsen had been directing the fighting against Israel since October 8 and was responsible for the massacre of children in Majdal Shams and for the killing of many Israelis and foreigners over the years.”

The army statement continued, saying, “The strategic system led by Mohsen is responsible for most of the most advanced combat means available to Hezbollah, especially precision missiles, cruise missiles, naval cruise missiles, and long-range rockets, in addition to developing and operating Hezbollah’s drones.”

According to the army statement, “Mohsen joined the ranks of Hezbollah in 1985, where he held high-ranking military positions.”

The statement concluded by saying about Shukr: “During the 1990s, he promoted the commission of terrorist attacks targeting IDF and SLA forces. In 2000, he was directly involved in the kidnapping of the bodies of three soldiers, Benjamin Avraham, Adi Avitan and Omar Suwaed, who were killed by Hezbollah terrorists while patrolling along the security fence near the Jabal al-Rus area. Since then, he has planned, promoted and supervised numerous terrorist attacks targeting innocent people.”