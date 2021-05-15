The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have complained about the Twitter microblogging service over a refusal to post the post. About it reported in a tweet from the armed forces of the Jewish state.

The reason for the indignation was that the social network considered a repetition of the message about the next air raid in the city of Beer Sheva – a few hours before the IDF published a similar entry. “We know we are repeating ourselves, but this is a reality for Israelis across the country,” the military said.

On the evening of May 14, it was calculated that the Palestinian movement Hamas fired more than 2,000 rockets into Israel. About a thousand missiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. About 350 more rockets fell in the Gaza Strip itself, before reaching the territory of the Jewish state.

Since May 10, the Israeli army and Palestinian radicals in the Gaza Strip have not stopped exchanging missile strikes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that the operation will last as long as necessary.