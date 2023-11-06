The Israeli army affirmed that with its land incursion into the Gaza Strip it managed to divide that Palestinian territory in two this Sunday, in the midst of “significant” bombings against the Islamist movement Hamas. Israeli forces “surrounded Gaza City” […] Now there is a southern Gaza and a northern Gaza,” said army spokesman Daniel Hagari.

“We are attacking broadly on Gaza, there is an extensive attack against terrorist infrastructure, on land and underground,” declared Hagari, who highlighted that his troops have already “reached the coast and are maintaining” this position in the central area of ​​the Strip, which makes the fragmentation between the north and south of the territory increasingly accentuated.

Hagari assured that the Army is committed to continuing to allow civilians to leave northern Gaza and heading south, after this Sunday Israeli forces gave way to groups of Palestinians heading towards the southern area as part of a humanitarian corridor that was open for a few hours.

Shortly before, the Palestinian telecommunications company Paltec reported a total cut of the telephone and internet lines, which left the enclave almost cut off for the third time since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas almost a month ago.

In turn, the Army reported that it is advancing in its ground offensive that lasts more than a week in the midst of fighting, which has already caused it to attack “more than 1,600 targets.”

More than 4,000 children have been killed in Gaza.

Their strategy with these steps is to increase the division between the north and south of the Strip to “surround Hamas forces in Gaza City and attack and destroy marked objectives, including important assets and command and control centers” of the militants. , as explained by the military spokesperson.

In recent hours, the Army added, soldiers “attacked around 50 objectives, including combat zones, operational residences, outposts, military posts, underground infrastructure, and they also eliminated terrorists in hand-to-hand combat,” which in just over a week has resulted in around thirty Israeli soldiers dead.

The Army also said that its attacks increased in intensity this afternoon, while the devastation is increasingly greater in an enclave with a serious humanitarian crisis due to an almost total Israeli siege of food, water, medicine and fuel that leaves the population practically without electricity. population and majority of hospitals.

On what is already the thirtieth day of war, Israeli forces also assured today that Hamas uses two hospitals in the north of the enclave, the Indonesian and the Qatari, as a cover “for its terrorist structure” of underground tunnels, an extreme denied after emphatically by the spokesman for the Government of Gaza, Salama Marouf.

Blood splattered on the side of a car after an Israeli airstrike near Al Shifa hospital.

He accused Israel of “spreading disinformation as a pretext to attack hospitals” and assured that the Government of Gaza – under the control of Hamas – “is prepared to receive any international committee that demonstrates that what Israel says are lies.”

The Islamist group, for its part, called on the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, to form a foreign commission to visit the hospitals “to verify the false narrative of the occupation about their use as hiding places” in underground tunnels.

Since the outbreak of the war on October 7, when Hamas shook Israel in a surprise attack that left 1,400 dead, the Palestinians killed by the Israeli bombings in Gaza are more than 9,700 and today there were harsh attacks in places such as the field of Al Maghazi refugees, which left dozens dead.

According to medical sources in Gaza, at least 200 people died in the bombings of the last few hours.

On the other hand, there continued to be exchanges of fire between the Israeli Army and militias in southern Lebanon, within the framework of an escalation of violence in the border area that this Sunday escalated further due to attacks in the two countries that caused civilian deaths.

On the one hand, an alleged Israeli drone attack killed an elderly woman and three children in a car in a village in southern Lebanon and the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah launched several rounds of anti-tank missiles against Israeli territory, causing the death of a civilian. .

After what happened, the Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army, Herzi Halevi, warned that his forces “are ready at any moment to go on the offensive” on the northern flank with Lebanon.

