The Israeli army is attacking the areas of central Gaza, the Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Jabalia, east of Shujaiya, Beit Lahia in the north of the Gaza Strip, and Deir al-Balah in the south of the Strip.

Our correspondent stated that Israeli fighters were attacking the Gaza Strip intensively, while the bombing was mostly focused on the eastern areas of the Strip.

The Israeli army said that the massive bombing of Gaza is now a new stage in the war on the Strip.

According to Fox News: “The attack on the Gaza Strip now is the craziest. The most powerful attack since the beginning of the war.”

Our correspondent reported that communications and the Internet were cut off in the Gaza Strip due to a major attack by the Israeli army now.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said that ground forces were expanding their operations tonight, while calling on Gaza City residents to move south.

He added: “We are ready on all fronts to maintain Israel’s security. We are committed to a national mission, which is the return of the hostages.”

He continued: “In recent hours, we have intensified the raids in Gaza. The Air Force is launching a large-scale attack on underground targets and terrorist infrastructure, in a very noticeable manner.

What happened?