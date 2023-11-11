Reuters quoted the spokesman as saying, “We still see several thousand in the courtyard of (Al-Shifa Hospital) being evacuated. We have also seen people being evacuated from inside the hospital. I cannot give specific numbers currently.”

For his part, the spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said that operations in the hospital complex stopped on Saturday after the fuel ran out completely.

Al-Qudra added, “As a result, a baby died in the nursery section, where there are 45 newborns.”

From Ramallah, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila announced that inevitable death is the fate of patients in Gaza hospitals, holding Israel and the international community responsible.

She noted that 20 out of 30 hospitals in Gaza have completely stopped.