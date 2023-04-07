The army said in a brief statement, “The Israeli Defense Forces are currently carrying out strikes in Lebanon, details will come later“.

Sky News Arabia correspondent indicated that the Israeli warplanes raided southern Lebanon, and two explosions were heard between Tire and Naqoura, but the targeted areas have not yet been identified.

And media outlets quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the Israeli army bombed sites of Palestinian militants in Rashidieh camp, south Lebanon.