The Palestinian novel

The official Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, reported that “the occupation forces stormed the Askar camp and surrounded the house of the martyr Kharousha, and blew it up six hours after the raid.”

It added, “The occupation forces forced about 60 citizens, including 20 children, from the owners of houses adjacent to the house of the martyr Kharousha family, to leave their homes, and detained them in a mosque.”

Large forces of the occupation army stormed the eastern area of ​​Nablus, and surrounded the house of the Kharousha family, in the Askar camp, while violent confrontations broke out between dozens of young men and the occupation soldiers, according to “Wafa”.

The story of the Israeli army

The Israeli army issued a statement about the house being blown up, saying that “the house was destroyed by the shooting attack in Hawara that killed the brothers Yigal Yaniv and Staff Sergeant Menachem Yaniv.”

He added that the operation ” witnessed violent riots by Palestinians who threw stones, burned tires, and opened fire on the fighters, who responded with measures to disperse the demonstrations.”

Home demolition and bombing policy

Israel pursues a policy of demolishing the homes of the perpetrators of Palestinian attacks, in which Israelis are killed, as a deterrent that prevents others from carrying out similar attacks.

However, Israeli newspapers such as “Haaretz” considered that this policy had failed, especially with the continuation of the Palestinian attacks.

Human rights organizations denounce this method, and Human Rights Watch considered that house bombings are collective punishment for families who did not commit anything.