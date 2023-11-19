Al Jazeera: IDF attacks Bethlehem and Jenin in the West Bank

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have launched large-scale assaults on Palestinian cities in the West Bank. This was reported by Al Jazeera TV channel, writes “Gazeta.ru”.

It is noted that IDF units attacked the cities of Bethlehem, Beit Sahour and Hebron in the south, as well as Qalqilya, Tubas and Jenin in the north of the region. At the same time, the Israeli military is attacking Jenin from several directions using heavy military equipment and bulldozers. According to local residents, one of the main targets is a refugee camp.

On October 27, Israel began expanding its ground operation in the Gaza Strip against Hamas.

Earlier it was reported that clashes broke out between the IDF and Palestinian resistance forces in Jenin in the West Bank.