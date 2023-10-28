During the night, IDF fighters struck the head of the Hamas air force, Asem Abu Raqabe, who was responsible for drone attacks and air defenses. About this on October 28 reported official Telegram channel of the Israel Defense Forces.

It is noted that he took part in planning operations in populated areas around the Gaza Strip on October 7.

“He led terrorists who entered Israel by paraglider and was responsible for drone attacks on IDF posts,” the army press service said.

The day before, the Israel Defense Forces announced the expansion of ground forces in the Gaza Strip. However, IDF spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner said that this is not the official start of a large-scale ground operation.

CNN reported that artillery is operating near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, and tank shelling is also underway. Residents of the Gaza Strip said that on the evening of October 27, airstrikes were the most intense since the escalation of the conflict.

Also, IDF ground units, accompanied by fighter jets and drones, conducted a raid in the central part of the Gaza Strip.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement, said they were repelling an Israeli ground incursion in the eastern part of the Al-Bureij camp in the Gaza Strip. In addition, they reported opposition to an IDF ground incursion at Beit Hanoun in the northeast Gaza Strip.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest data, 5.4 thousand people were injured by Israel, more than 1.4 thousand were killed. Among Palestinians, the number of victims increased to 7.3 thousand, and over 18.9 thousand were injured.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.