The Israeli Army assures that the attack on WCK workers was a “serious mistake”

An investigation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) concluded that the massacre of seven aid workers from the NGO World Central Kitchen was Israeli responsibility. A recognition that produced dismissals within the military force and strong criticism internationally for the indiscriminate fire against civilians by the IDF. Among the aid workers were citizens of the US, UK and Australia, which has also raised the tone of their allies regarding the war.

“The attack on aid vehicles is a serious mistake stemming from serious operational failures, errors in decision-making and attacks that were carried out in violation of standard operating procedures.”

This is how the spokesman for the Israeli Army, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, described Israel's responsibility in the attack on the NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK).

An Israeli investigation concluded that “soldiers carried out the attack without knowing that it was actually WCK” even though the vehicles had the organization's logo on the roof. At that point, “the soldiers were sure they were targeting Hamas,” Hagari stated.