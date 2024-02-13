According to the Israeli army, the three dead belonged to the 630th Reserve Battalion of the Southern Division. They were the battalion commander, Reserve Colonel Nathaniel Yaakov Elkobi, 36 years old and a resident of the city of Haifa, and his deputy, Reserve Major Yair Cohen, 30 years old, from the town of Ramat Gan, and Staff Sergeant. Reserve Ziv Chen Wilg, 27 years old, from Kfar Sava.

The announcement of the killing of these three soldiers comes a day after the announcement of the killing of two Israeli army soldiers who were killed in the battles taking place in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army said that two soldiers from the Magellan unit were killed yesterday during fighting in the southern Gaza Strip.

He added that the two dead were soldier Adi Eldor, 21 years old, a resident of Haifa, and soldier Alon Kleinman, also 21 years old, a resident of Tel Aviv.