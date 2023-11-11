Haaretz newspaper reported on its website that the army revealed the names, ages, and areas of residence of five soldiers killed in the Gaza Strip.

In turn, the widely circulated Israeli news website “Walla” reported that the soldiers were killed during battles that took place in the northern Gaza Strip.

The soldiers who were killed belonged to elite units of the Israeli army, such as “Givati” and “Shaldag.”

The army also stated that 6 other soldiers were seriously injured during the battles.

Earlier today, Hamas published a video showing the moments of targeting Israeli soldiers while they were barricading themselves in a house in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Official Israeli figures show that 43 soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the ground attack.

In total, 359 soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the war on October 7.