The Israeli army said in a statement: “Completing activity in the Kamal Adwan Hospital complex, which was used as a Hamas compound in Jabalia.

He added: “During the operation, combat means were found and about 90 saboteurs were arrested, some of whom participated in the bloody attack on October 7.”

He pointed out that “The forces destroyed terrorist infrastructure in the area and found many weapons, including Kalashnikov rifles, RPG missiles, explosive devices, military equipment belonging to the Hamas elite forces, and technological equipment and intelligence documents belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

The Israeli army explained that “field investigators from Unit 504 interrogated the employees who confessed to the presence of combat means hidden in the infant section inside incubators, which were supposed to be used to treat premature infants.”

Last Tuesday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the Israeli army stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital, after besieging it and targeting it with several attacks.

The Israeli army began its ground attacks on Gaza late last October, and its forces are currently deployed north and south of the Strip.

The army says that Hamas uses civilian facilities, including hospitals, as its headquarters.