The Israeli army said in a statement that “following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the northern region, the launching of at least 10 rockets from Lebanon towards Israeli territory was detected.”

The statement added: “Most of the projectiles were intercepted, and one projectile fell in the area. The incident is being investigated.”

The Israeli newspaper Maariv confirmed that a person was injured as a result of shrapnel from a rocket falling in the Lower Galilee.

Sky News Arabia correspondent reported that Israeli warplanes were flying in the skies of southern Lebanon, and that an Israeli raid took place between Zutar and Deir Siryan.

The Israeli army announced earlier on Sunday morning that it had struck about 290 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon on Saturday.

The Israeli army said the strikes targeted launch pads and Hezbollah infrastructure in several areas in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army stressed that it will continue to work to “dismantle and weaken Hezbollah’s capabilities and its terrorist infrastructure.”