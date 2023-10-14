The Israeli military spokesman said in a statement that “Air Operations Commander” Murad Abu Murad was killed during an air strike on a Hamas leadership center from which the movement carried out its “air activity,” according to Agence France-Presse.

The speaker refers to the automated gliders used by Hamas in its attack on Israel.

This is the first leader in the military wing of Hamas to be assassinated by Israel since the outbreak of war with the movement that controls Gaza.

However, Hamas or any Palestinian sources have not yet confirmed this news.

Israel has assassinated two Hamas leaders since the outbreak of the war on October 7, but they belong to the political wing of the movement.

They are members of the Political Bureau, Zakaria Abu Muammar and Jawad or Shamala, in air strikes.

After the outbreak of the war, a number of political and military leaders confirmed that assassinating Hamas leaders was one of the goals of the current war.

Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy threatened Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, and other Hamas leaders with assassination.