Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the hostage, “Yehudit (Weiss) was killed by terrorists in the Gaza Strip, and we were not able to reach her in time.”

Earlier Thursday, the army announced that its soldiers recovered the body of Weiss, one of about 240 people detained by Hamas fighters when they attacked southern Israel on October 7.

The army explained that the hostage’s body was found in a building near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, which was besieged and stormed by Israeli forces.

He added, “The woman’s body was identified by forensic medicine and her family was informed.”

On several occasions, Hamas announced that the Israeli bombing that continued on the Gaza Strip for weeks led to the killing of hostages.

The movement had released 4 women hostages in two batches, while the Israeli army announced that it had freed a female soldier who was held captive by Hamas.

Israeli raids on Gaza have killed more than 11,000 in the besieged enclave, according to the Hamas-run government.