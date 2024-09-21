The army spokesman said that Israeli forces “are currently attacking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.”

The spokesman indicated that at least 16 Hezbollah fighters were killed in the Israeli raid on the southern suburbs of Beirut yesterday, Friday.

At the same time, local media reported that Hezbollah carried out an intensive missile barrage on Israel.

The Lebanese Minister of Health revealed on Saturday that the death toll from the Israeli air strike on a suburb of Beirut on Friday had risen to 31, including seven women and three children.

Firas al-Abyad told reporters that 68 people were also wounded, including 15 who remain in hospital, in the heaviest Israeli air strike on Beirut since the war between Israel and Hezbollah in the summer of 2006.

Among the dead was Ibrahim Aqil, a Hezbollah leader who was in charge of the Radwan Forces.

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged fire regularly since Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel sparked Israel’s devastating war on Gaza.