The Israeli army had previously announced that five of its soldiers were injured in gunfire from Lebanon.

Reuters quoted the army as saying that its forces and aircraft “bombed a series of targets in Lebanon, including terrorist infrastructure and military sites where Hezbollah terrorists were active and launching (attacks) from.”

He added in a statement, “Several terrorist infrastructures were destroyed, along with military sites where Hezbollah members operated and launch sites. In addition, a cell of saboteurs operating in the Houla region was attacked.”

The Israeli army published a video of the aerial bombardment it carried out on targets in Lebanon.