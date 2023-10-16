The IDF announced the destruction of one of the Hamas leaders, Mazine, in Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces in their Telegram channel reported about the destruction of one of the leaders of the Hamas movement, Osama Mazini, in the Gaza Strip.

“The Israel Defense Forces and the ISA killed Osama Mazini, head of the Shura Council of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip,” the publication says. It is noted that Mazini was responsible for Hamas prisoners and led terrorist activities against Israel.

The Israeli army also published video footage showing a rocket attack on a building in Gaza, where, according to it, one of the militant leaders was located.