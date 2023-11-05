The Israel Defense Forces said it had completely surrounded Gaza and reached the sea.

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the military had completely surrounded Gaza City and reached the sea, reports TASS.

“Today the Israel Defense Forces surrounded Gaza City, they reached the coastal strip from the south of Gaza and surrounded the city,” the officer noted.

According to Khagari, today the enclave is divided into northern and southern parts, with the military allowing a humanitarian corridor to operate so that residents can move and evacuate to the south.

The IDF spokesman stressed that the Israeli army will continue to attack the northern part of the Strip and Gaza City.

Earlier it became known that the Israel Defense Forces discovered “multiple access points” to the underground tunnels of the Hamas movement in the north of the Gaza Strip.

The country’s ground forces, air force and navy have attacked over 2,500 “terrorist targets” in the Gaza Strip since ground operations began on October 7. According to the press service, “IDF troops are destroying terrorists in close combat and sending aircraft to strike Hamas terrorist infrastructure, weapons depots, observation posts and control centers” in the Gaza Strip.