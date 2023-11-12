To date, more than 850 trucks with humanitarian aid have left for the Gaza Strip. Jonathan Conricus, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in reserve, said this at a briefing on November 12.

“We continue to provide assistance to Gaza. It does not come from Israel, but we promote it daily. More and more trucks are entering the Gaza Strip. To date, more than 850 of them have moved in [в анклав]”, he noted.

The vehicles are carrying food, medicine, shelter equipment, tents, temporary shelters and water, Conricus said.

The press secretary explained that this number of trucks can accommodate about 6 thousand tons of food and 2.5 thousand tons of various medical equipment.

Earlier, on November 10, a special flight of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations delivered 25 tons of humanitarian aid to Egypt for the population of the Gaza Strip. The department added that the cargo has already been handed over to representatives of the Egyptian Red Crescent Society.

On November 8, the Red Crescent handed over humanitarian aid to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for the Gaza Strip in 106 trucks through the Rafah crossing. The aid, which was delivered by truck, included water, food and medicine. Since October 21, the total number of trucks carrying humanitarian aid has reached 756.

Before this, the European Union sent assistance to the enclave. On November 7, the EU sent two flights with 115 tons of humanitarian aid. Thus, in two weeks, eight planes were transported, carrying 320 tons of aid.

Earlier, on October 31, Israel threatened to stop the supply of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. In this way, the country is trying to prevent aid from falling into the hands of representatives of the Palestinian Hamas movement, since it is intended for civilians. Currently, humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip comes from various international sources.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the radical Palestinian movement Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest data, as a result of the conflict, the number of Israeli casualties has increased to 1,405 people, and another 5.6 thousand were injured. The number of Palestinians killed as a result of attacks on the Gaza Strip reached 10.8 thousand people, another 26.9 thousand were injured.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.