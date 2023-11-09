The Israeli Air Force launched strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon in response to shelling on Israeli territory. The Israeli army announced this on November 10 in its Telegram channel.

The report notes that the Israel Defense Forces also carried out strikes against terrorist targets using artillery and Iron Sting guided mortar ammunition.

“The targets included terrorist bases and infrastructure, observation posts and technological equipment used to carry out terror against Israel,” the statement read.

The day before, the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah launched a missile attack on an Israeli target in the city of Metula on the border with Lebanon.

Prior to this, on November 7, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Naim Qassem threatened escalation if Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip increased. On November 4, the Hezbollah press service reported a strike on five Israeli army positions. A number of army positions of the occupation regime were attacked using missiles and suitable weapons. In response, IDF fighters attacked Lebanese traffic targets in parallel with tank and artillery strikes.

The Lebanese Hezbollah movement joined military action against Israel on October 8. The movement declared its solidarity with Hamas and its readiness to support the Palestinian movement in the fight against Tel Aviv. Hezbollah opposes Israel and its allies, who are pursuing their own policies in the Middle East.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.