The number of Israeli hostages taken by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas has risen to 210 people. This was announced on October 21 by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari.

“At the moment, we have notified the families of 210 abducted persons <...>. The figure may change in the coming days,” he said.

Also, 307 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the Hamas attack began.

Earlier, on October 20, the Israeli government confirmed the release of two hostages from captivity in the Gaza Strip. Hamas officials said the hostages were released on humanitarian grounds. It is known that the liberation took place with the participation of Qatar.

The confirmed number of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip until the release of the two American women was 203, according to the Israeli military.

On the same day, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that negotiations between the United States, Israel and Qatar with Hamas leaders to free 50 hostages had failed. Among the terms of this deal, a temporary ceasefire, the resumption of Israeli water supplies to the Gaza Strip and the intensification of humanitarian aid supplies to the enclave were discussed.

On October 20, Palestinian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Abdel Hafiz Nofal said that the Hamas movement is ready to return the people taken hostage. The Palestinian enclave must be provided with medical assistance, medicine and equipment, after which negotiations can begin, he said.

At the same time, Hamas said it was working to free the civilian hostages in cooperation with all mediators. It was noted that the work is proceeding in accordance with Hamas’s obligations to the mediators, in particular Egypt, Qatar and other countries with which the movement maintains “warm relations.”

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip and later announced the launch of Operation Iron Swords.

According to the latest data, more than 5 thousand people have been injured by Israel since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict. The number of victims exceeds 1.4 thousand. In the Gaza Strip, more than 4.2 thousand people have been killed in the conflict to date and another 14.4 thousand have been injured.

The Palestinians intend to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these terms.