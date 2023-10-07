Israeli Army on large-scale collection of reservists

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced a large-scale gathering of reservists due to rocket fire from Gaza. About it reports Jerusalem Post.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced they were “ready for war” after militants from the Gaza Strip infiltrated border areas amid massive rocket fire from the enclave.

Currently, the Chief of the General Staff is “assessing the situation and approving plans for the continuation of army operations.”

The leadership of the Palestinian Authority in early July decided to cease all contacts with the Israeli authorities. The reason for this was the special operation “Home and Garden” by the Israeli army in the city of Jenin on the West Bank.