Jenin (agencies)

The Israeli army admitted yesterday that its soldiers tied a wounded Palestinian to the front hood of a military vehicle during an operation in the city of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

Video clips documenting the incident that occurred the day before yesterday, and which were widely circulated on social media, show a young man from Jenin lying and tied on the hood of a military vehicle that was passing through one of the city’s streets.

A medical source at the Ibn Sina Specialized Hospital in the city confirmed that the young man is from the Jenin camp, and was in the Jabriyat neighborhood in the Wadi Burqin area when the accident occurred. According to the medical source, his condition is stable. The army said, “The Palestinian was injured during an operation carried out by soldiers to arrest wanted suspects.”

According to the army statement, one of the suspects was injured during an exchange of fire between Israeli forces and gunmen, before he was arrested.