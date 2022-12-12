The army has been carrying out daily arrests and raids in the West Bank for about 9 months, and said that its operations in the area will continue.

Palestinian officials said Jana Zakarneh, 16, was killed Sunday night in the northern city of Jenin.

According to the Palestinian Wafa News Agency, her family searched for her for an hour before they found her body on the roof of the house after the Israeli forces withdrew from the area.

Salah Zayed, a relative and neighbor of the dead woman, said that Jana went to the roof of the house in search of her cat, when she received the gunshots.

He added that the family heard the sound of shots, but did not know that she was on the roof, and found her body an hour later, after the withdrawal of the Israeli forces.

Israeli army statement

• It was reported that a preliminary investigation found that the girl was “injured by unintentional gunfire aimed at armed men” on the roof of a nearby building.

• The statement added: “It appears that the girl who was killed was on the roof of a house near the gunmen.”

• The forces opened fire after local gunmen threw petrol bombs and opened fire on the soldiers.

• Army leaders “regret any harm caused to civilians who are not involved,” but indicated that it is continuing its operations.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid issued a statement expressing his regret over the girl’s death, and sent his condolences to her family.

Lapid also expressed his support for the Israeli soldiers, saying that the raids on the West Bank will continue with Israel taking all precautions to avoid civilian casualties.