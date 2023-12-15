The Israeli Army admitted this Friday to having killed three Israeli hostages who were held captive within the Gaza Strip, whom they “wrongly identified as a threat.”

“During the fighting in Shujaiya, The Israel Defense Forces mistakenly identified three Israeli hostages as a threat. As a result, the troops shot at them and killed them.“said a military statement, which does not specify when the accident occurred.

The Army has been fighting intensely against Hamas for more than a week in Shujaiya, a neighborhood on the outskirts of Gaza City, considered one of the group's strongholds and where Israel believes they are hiding several of the hostages they are holding within the enclave.

“This is a tragic incident, the Army is responsible,” said its spokesman, Daniel Hagari, who clarified that In that area “soldiers encountered many terrorists, including suicide bombers”.

The Army explained that during searches in the area where the incident occurred, suspicions arose about the identity of the deceased, so their bodies were transferred to Israeli territory for examination, which “confirmed that they were three Israeli hostages.”

Hostages held by Hamas. Photo: Angie Ruiz Hurtado. TIME

The hostages have been identified as Yotam Haim and Samer Talalka, both kidnapped last October by Hamas in the kibbutz of Kfar Aza and Nir Am, respectively; and a third party whose family has asked that their identity not be disclosed.

Their bodies were taken to the Hatzvi center at the Shura military base, where most of the victims of the Hamas attack have been identified, where their remains were analyzed and identified.

“Representatives of the Israel Defense Forces and the Police have notified all hostage families,” the statement said.

Immediate lessons have been learned from the event, which have been passed on to all troops on the ground.

The Army stated that they will review the incident “immediately” and clarified that Shujaiya is an “active combat zone in which continuous clashes have occurred over the past few days.”

“Immediate lessons have been learned from the event, which have been transmitted to all troops on the ground,” said the Army, which expressed its “deep remorse for the tragic accident” and its “deepest condolences” to the families.

Of the more than 240 people Israel kidnapped on Israeli soil during the October 7 attackThere are still 129 hostages inside, around twenty of whom are believed dead.

Israeli bombings on Gaza.

Israeli authorities announced this morning that they had rescued the bodies of three hostages that Hamas captured alive, a French-Israeli civilian Elia Toledano; and soldiers Nik Beizer and Ron Sherman.

The Army also confirmed today the death in combat of three soldiers, which brings the number of casualties in its ranks to 119 since the beginning of the ground offensive within the enclave.

EFE